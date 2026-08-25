EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World

    Gold retreats from three-month high

    11:00, 25 August 2026

    Gold prices retreated on Tuesday after hitting their highest ‌levels in more than three months earlier in the day, while investor focus shifted to upcoming US inflation data and a speech later this week by Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh, WAM reports. 

    Gold retreats from three-month high
    Photo cerdit: WAM

    Spot gold ​was down 0.2 percent at 4,640.39 US dollars per ounce, as of 0334 GMT. US gold ​futures steadied at 4,696.00 US dollars.

    Among other ​metals, spot silver fell 1.3 percent to 68.01US dollars per ounce, platinum lost 1.2 percent to 1,853.85 US dollars and palladium slipped nearly 1 percent to 1,345.26 US dollars.

    Earlier, spot gold slipped 0.6 percent to 4,495.69 US dollars per ounce by 03:31 GMT. Earlier, it was at 4,525.79 US dollars, its highest since 2nd June, after a more than 4 percent advance on Wednesday.

    World News Gold Silver Economy
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All