Gold retreats from three-month high
Gold prices retreated on Tuesday after hitting their highest levels in more than three months earlier in the day, while investor focus shifted to upcoming US inflation data and a speech later this week by Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh, WAM reports.
Spot gold was down 0.2 percent at 4,640.39 US dollars per ounce, as of 0334 GMT. US gold futures steadied at 4,696.00 US dollars.
Among other metals, spot silver fell 1.3 percent to 68.01US dollars per ounce, platinum lost 1.2 percent to 1,853.85 US dollars and palladium slipped nearly 1 percent to 1,345.26 US dollars.
Earlier, spot gold slipped 0.6 percent to 4,495.69 US dollars per ounce by 03:31 GMT. Earlier, it was at 4,525.79 US dollars, its highest since 2nd June, after a more than 4 percent advance on Wednesday.