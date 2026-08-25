Gold retreats from three-month high

Spot gold ​was down 0.2 percent at 4,640.39 US dollars per ounce, as of 0334 GMT. US gold ​futures steadied at 4,696.00 US dollars.

Among other ​metals, spot silver fell 1.3 percent to 68.01US dollars per ounce, platinum lost 1.2 percent to 1,853.85 US dollars and palladium slipped nearly 1 percent to 1,345.26 US dollars.

Earlier, spot gold slipped 0.6 percent to 4,495.69 US dollars per ounce by 03:31 GMT. Earlier, it was at 4,525.79 US dollars, its highest since 2nd June, after a more than 4 percent advance on Wednesday.