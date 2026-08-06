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    Gold prices reach seven-week high

    10:12, 6 August 2026

    Gold extended its rally for the fourth straight session, hitting a seven-week high as a weaker U.S. dollar and falling Treasury yields boosted demand, Qazinform News Agency cites WAM.

    Gold prices reach seven-week high
    Photo credit: WAM

    Spot gold traded at $4,289.00/oz, the highest since June 18.

    U.S. gold futures reached $4,345.50/oz, while silver stood at $62.34/oz.

    Platinum traded at $1,750.15/oz, palladium at $1,377.00/oz.

    The U.S. dollar weakened, making gold more attractive to holders of other currencies.

    The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note declined, reducing opportunity costs of holding non-yielding assets like gold.

    Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan had become one of the world's top five gold buyers in Q2 2026, according to the World Gold Council's quarterly report.

    Gold Silver Economy World News
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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