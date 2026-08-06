Gold prices reach seven-week high

Spot gold traded at $4,289.00/oz, the highest since June 18.

U.S. gold futures reached $4,345.50/oz, while silver stood at $62.34/oz.

Platinum traded at $1,750.15/oz, palladium at $1,377.00/oz.

The U.S. dollar weakened, making gold more attractive to holders of other currencies.

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note declined, reducing opportunity costs of holding non-yielding assets like gold.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan had become one of the world's top five gold buyers in Q2 2026, according to the World Gold Council's quarterly report.