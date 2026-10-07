Gold prices edge lower on Wednesday

US gold futures edged 0.2 percent lower to US$4,177.60.

Spot silver fell around 1 percent to US$61.12 per ounce, platinum rose 0.2 percent to US$1,704.25, while palladium lost 0.3 percent to US$1,168.20 per ounce.

Early September gold prices faced short-term pressure during early Asian trading, easing toward $4,443 per ounce.