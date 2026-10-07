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    Gold prices edge lower on Wednesday

    09:32, 7 October 2026

    Gold prices edged lower on Wednesday, with spot gold easing 0.3 percent to US$4,150.23 per ounce by 01:45 GMT, WAM reports.

    Gold prices edge lower on Wednesday
    Photo credit: WAM

    US gold futures edged 0.2 percent lower to US$4,177.60.

    Spot silver fell around 1 percent to US$61.12 per ounce, platinum rose 0.2 percent to US$1,704.25, while palladium lost 0.3 percent to US$1,168.20 per ounce.

    Early September gold prices faced short-term pressure during early Asian trading, easing toward $4,443 per ounce.

    Gold Silver Trade Economy World News
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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