Gold prices edge lower on Wednesday
09:32, 7 October 2026
Gold prices edged lower on Wednesday, with spot gold easing 0.3 percent to US$4,150.23 per ounce by 01:45 GMT, WAM reports.
US gold futures edged 0.2 percent lower to US$4,177.60.
Spot silver fell around 1 percent to US$61.12 per ounce, platinum rose 0.2 percent to US$1,704.25, while palladium lost 0.3 percent to US$1,168.20 per ounce.
Early September gold prices faced short-term pressure during early Asian trading, easing toward $4,443 per ounce.