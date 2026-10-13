Gold prices edge higher

Spot gold was up 0.4 percent to $4,185.69 per ounce by 03:56 GMT after hitting a one-week peak on Monday.

US gold futures for December delivery rose 0.5 percent at $4,209.90.

Among other metals, spot silver gained 0.2 percent to $60.42, platinum added 0.7 percent to $1,697.40, and palladium firmed 0.1 percent to $1,144.30.

Gold prices edged lower last Wednesday, with spot gold easing 0.3 percent to US$4,150.23 per ounce by 01:45 GMT.