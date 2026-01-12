EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Gold price reaches new all-time high, exceeding $4,600 per troy ounce

    08:53, 12 January 2026

    The price of gold futures contracts for delivery in February 2026 on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) reached a historic high of $4,600 per troy ounce, according to trading data, TASS reports. 

    Gold
    Photo credit: wam.ae

    As of 3:55 a.m. Moscow time (12:55 a.m. GMT), the price of gold accelerated its growth and traded at $4,610.1 per ounce (+2.03%).

    Gold prices climbed on Tuesday, hitting a one-week peak, following remarks by officials at the U.S. Federal Reserve that bolstered expectations for an upcoming interest rate cut.

     

    Gold Mineral resources Economy Trade World News
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All