Gold price reaches new all-time high, exceeding $4,600 per troy ounce
08:53, 12 January 2026
The price of gold futures contracts for delivery in February 2026 on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) reached a historic high of $4,600 per troy ounce, according to trading data, TASS reports.
As of 3:55 a.m. Moscow time (12:55 a.m. GMT), the price of gold accelerated its growth and traded at $4,610.1 per ounce (+2.03%).
Gold prices climbed on Tuesday, hitting a one-week peak, following remarks by officials at the U.S. Federal Reserve that bolstered expectations for an upcoming interest rate cut.