    Gold price hits fresh all-time high surpassing $3,350 per troy ounce

    10:12, 17 April 2025

    The price of gold futures contracts for June 2025 delivery hit a fresh all-time high during Wednesday trading on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) as it surpassed $3,350 per troy ounce, according to trading data, TASS reports. 

    Gold bars
    Photo credit: Freepik.com

    As of 9:22 p.m. Moscow time (6:22 p.m. GMT) the gold price was up by 1.7% at $3,353.7 per troy ounce. By 9:37 p.m. Moscow time (6:37 p.m. GMT) the gold price had extended gains to 1.72% as it traded at $3,354.4 per troy ounce.

    Meanwhile the price of Brent futures contracts for June delivery on London's ICE was up by 1.63% at $65.91 per barrel. The price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil for June delivery was up by 2.37% at $62.56 per barrel.

    Noteworthy, Kazakhstan is among the top 10 gold-producing countries in 2024.

