Gold, precious metals prices rise
10:00, 22 April 2026
Gold prices rose in spot trading today by 0.9 percent to $4,755.11 per ounce, after falling yesterday, Tuesday, to their lowest level since 13th April, WAM reports.
US gold futures for June delivery increased by 1.1 percent to $4,772.90.
Among other precious metals, silver rose 1.5 percent in spot trading to $77.84 per ounce, platinum gained 1.5 percent to $2,067.25, and palladium advanced 1.8 percent to $1,560.31.
Last Monday, gold prices fell to a near one-week low, pressured by a stronger dollar.