Gold, precious metals prices rise

US gold futures for June delivery increased by 1.1 percent to $4,772.90.

Among other precious metals, silver rose 1.5 percent in spot trading to $77.84 per ounce, platinum gained 1.5 percent to $2,067.25, and palladium advanced 1.8 percent to $1,560.31.

Last Monday, gold prices fell to a near one-week low, pressured by a stronger dollar.