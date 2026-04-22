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    Gold, precious metals prices rise

    10:00, 22 April 2026

    Gold prices rose in spot trading today by 0.9 percent to $4,755.11 per ounce, after falling yesterday, Tuesday, to their lowest level since 13th April, WAM reports.

    Gold, precious metals prices rise
    Photo credit: MONTSAME

    US gold futures for June delivery increased by 1.1 percent to $4,772.90.

    Among other precious metals, silver rose 1.5 percent in spot trading to $77.84 per ounce, platinum gained 1.5 percent to $2,067.25, and palladium advanced 1.8 percent to $1,560.31.

    Last Monday, gold prices fell to a near one-week low, pressured by a stronger dollar.

    Gold Trade Economy Around the World
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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