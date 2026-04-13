Gold falls on stronger dollar

Spot gold was down 1.1 percent at US$4,694.30 per ounce, its lowest level since 7th April. US gold futures for June delivery fell 1.4 percent to US$4,717.80.

Among other metals, spot silver fell 1.9 percent to US$74.45 per ounce, platinum lost 1.3 percent to US$2,019.35, while palladium gained 0.7 percent to US$1,531.50.

Earlier, it was reported that gold had posted the steepest monthly decline in nearly two decades.