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    Gold falls on stronger dollar

    18:46, 13 April 2026

    Gold prices fell to a near one-week low on Monday, pressured by a stronger dollar, WAM reports.

    Gold
    Photo credit: WAM

    Spot gold was down 1.1 percent at US$4,694.30 per ounce, its lowest level since 7th April. US gold futures for June delivery fell 1.4 percent to US$4,717.80.

    Among other metals, spot silver fell 1.9 percent to US$74.45 per ounce, platinum lost 1.3 percent to US$2,019.35, while palladium gained 0.7 percent to US$1,531.50.

    Earlier, it was reported that gold had posted the steepest monthly decline in nearly two decades.

    Gold Economy World News
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Tatyana Kudrenok
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