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    Gold, other precious metals prices decline

    11:36, 28 September 2026

    Gold prices fell more than 2 percent on Monday as a rise in oil prices heightened inflation concerns and reinforced ‌expectations of further Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes, WAM reports. 

    Gold, other precious metals prices decline
    Photo credit: WAM

    Spot gold was down 2.1 percent at $4,198.10 per ounce, as of 03:57 GMT. US gold futures fell 2.1 percent to $4,231.00.

    Among other metals, spot silver fell 3.4 percent to $62.08 per ounce, platinum was down 2.7 percent at $1,730.78 and palladium lost 2.8 percent to $1,231.46.

    It was reported on September 11, spot gold was traded at $4,318.88/oz (00:20 GMT), after touching its lowest since September 2.

    World News Economy Gold Silver
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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