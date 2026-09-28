Gold, other precious metals prices decline

Spot gold was down 2.1 percent at $4,198.10 per ounce, as of 03:57 GMT. US gold futures fell 2.1 percent to $4,231.00.

Among other metals, spot silver fell 3.4 percent to $62.08 per ounce, platinum was down 2.7 percent at $1,730.78 and palladium lost 2.8 percent to $1,231.46.

It was reported on September 11, spot gold was traded at $4,318.88/oz (00:20 GMT), after touching its lowest since September 2.