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    Gold holds steady on Friday

    11:40, 4 September 2026

    Gold held steady on Friday and was poised for a small ‌weekly gain, as attention turned to highly awaited US payrolls data for clues on the Federal Reserve's next interest rate decision, WAM reports. 

    Gold holds steady on Friday
    Photo credit: WAM

    Spot gold held its ground at $4,477.10 per ounce, as of 02:11 GMT.

    US gold futures for December delivery fell 0.4 percent to $4,522.60.

    Among other metals, spot ⁠silver fell 0.3 percent to $66.78 per ounce but headed for a weekly gain. Platinum lost 0.8 percent to $1,811.28 and palladium declined 0.4 percent to $1,415.75, with both metals on track for slight weekly declines.

    It was reported earlier, gold prices faced short-term pressure during early Asian trading on Tuesday, easing toward $4,443 per ounce at the time of publication.

    World News Economy Gold
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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