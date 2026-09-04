Gold holds steady on Friday

Spot gold held its ground at $4,477.10 per ounce, as of 02:11 GMT.

US gold futures for December delivery fell 0.4 percent to $4,522.60.

Among other metals, spot ⁠silver fell 0.3 percent to $66.78 per ounce but headed for a weekly gain. Platinum lost 0.8 percent to $1,811.28 and palladium declined 0.4 percent to $1,415.75, with both metals on track for slight weekly declines.

It was reported earlier, gold prices faced short-term pressure during early Asian trading on Tuesday, easing toward $4,443 per ounce at the time of publication.