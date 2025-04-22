Gold futures rise to new record high of $3,450 per troy ounce

As of 2:18 a.m. Moscow time on Tuesday (11:18 p.m. GMT on Monday), gold rose 1.72% to as high as $3,451,3 an ounce. By 2:25 a.m. Moscow time, the precious metal pared gains to trade at $3,449.5 per ounce (a 1.61% rise).

Earlier, gold futures at COMEX, a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX), renewed its all-time high, rising above $3,435 per ounce. On 4:08 p.m. Moscow time (1:08 p.m. GMT) on April 21, they surged 1.25% to as high as $3,436.6 per troy ounce.

Earlier gold price hit fresh all-time high surpassing $3,350 per troy ounce.