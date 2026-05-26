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    Gold falls amid rising oil prices, inflation concerns

    10:56, 26 May 2026

    Gold prices fell on Tuesday, as rising oil prices fuelled concerns around inflation and higher-for-longer interest rates, WAM reports. 

    Gold falls amid rising oil prices, inflation concerns
    Photo credit: WAM

    Spot gold was down 0.6 percent at 4,542.20 US dollars per ounce as of 04:01 GMT. US gold futures for June delivery gained 0.4 percent to 4,542.80 US dollars.

    Spot silver fell 1.6 percent to 76.84 US dollars per ounce, platinum lost 0.8 percent to 1,952.56 US dollars, and palladium slid 1.2 percent to 1,381.27 US dollars.

    Reports noted that gold prices surged by more than 1 percent on ‌Monday, supported by a weaker dollar and easing oil prices, as investors weighed prospects of a breakthrough in US-Iran peace negotiations.

    Gold Silver Trade World News
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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