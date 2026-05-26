Gold falls amid rising oil prices, inflation concerns

Spot gold was down 0.6 percent at 4,542.20 US dollars per ounce as of 04:01 GMT. US gold futures for June delivery gained 0.4 percent to 4,542.80 US dollars.

Spot silver fell 1.6 percent to 76.84 US dollars per ounce, platinum lost 0.8 percent to 1,952.56 US dollars, and palladium slid 1.2 percent to 1,381.27 US dollars.

Reports noted that gold prices surged by more than 1 percent on ‌Monday, supported by a weaker dollar and easing oil prices, as investors weighed prospects of a breakthrough in US-Iran peace negotiations.