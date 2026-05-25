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    Gold prices rise on weaker dollar

    11:20, 25 May 2026

    Gold prices surged by more than 1 percent on ‌Monday, supported by a weaker dollar and easing oil prices, as investors weighed prospects of a breakthrough in US-Iran peace negotiations, WAM reported.

    Gold prices rise on weaker dollar
    Photo credit: WAM

    Spot gold was up 1.1 percent at $4,559.29 per ounce, as of ​0359 GMT. Meanwhile, US gold futures for June delivery gained 0.8 percent to $4,560.30.

    Spot silver climbed 2.8 percent to $77.61 per ounce, platinum rose 1.9 percent to $1,958.35, and palladium was up 2.3 percent ​at $1,379.31.

    Gold World News Economy
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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