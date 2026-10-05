Gold and two silvers: Kazakhstan shines at horseback archery championships

The Southeast Asian Horseback Archery Warrior Knight (SEAHAWK) Championships 2026, held from September 26 to October 4, brought together the strongest riders from 13 countries, including South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, Mongolia, Iran, and Southeast Asian nations.

Photo: instagram.com/jamby_atu

The Kazakh athletes won one gold and two silver medals in the individual disciplines, demonstrating outstanding horsemanship and archery skills.

Askhan Zangar won the Masahee competition and finished second in the Qabaq discipline.

Omirtay Galymzhan won silver in the Serial Shot event.

The result placed Kazakhstan second in the overall team standings, behind host nation Malaysia. South Korea rounded out the top three.

Earlier, Kazakhstani tennis player Timofey Skatov got off to a successful start in qualifying for the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Shanghai.