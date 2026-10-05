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    Gold and two silvers: Kazakhstan shines at horseback archery championships

    22:57, 5 October 2026

    Kazakhstan won one gold and two silver medals at the SEAHAWK Horseback Archery Championships 2026 in Terengganu, Malaysia. The team finished second in the overall standings, Qazinform News Agency cites Informsports.kz.

    Gold and two silvers: Kazakhstan shines at horseback archery championships
    Photo: instagram.com/jamby_atu

    The Southeast Asian Horseback Archery Warrior Knight (SEAHAWK) Championships 2026, held from September 26 to October 4, brought together the strongest riders from 13 countries, including South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, Mongolia, Iran, and Southeast Asian nations.

    Gold and two silvers: Kazakhstan shines at horseback archery championships
    Photo: instagram.com/jamby_atu

    The Kazakh athletes won one gold and two silver medals in the individual disciplines, demonstrating outstanding horsemanship and archery skills.

    Askhan Zangar won the Masahee competition and finished second in the Qabaq discipline.

    Omirtay Galymzhan won silver in the Serial Shot event.

    The result placed Kazakhstan second in the overall team standings, behind host nation Malaysia. South Korea rounded out the top three.

    Earlier, Kazakhstani tennis player Timofey Skatov got off to a successful start in qualifying for the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Shanghai.

    Kazakhstan Sport Archery Malaysia
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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