Gold and silver set new records

Gold futures continued their rapid ascent. According to data from the COMEX exchange, the price of the continuous gold futures contract rose to $4,878 per troy ounce, gaining $113, or 2.37 percent, during the session.

Silver futures showed mixed dynamics after approaching record highs. According to data from the COMEX exchange, silver was trading at 94.605 dollars per troy ounce, down $0.031, or 0.03 percent, from the previous close.

During the session, prices fluctuated within a wide range, with an intraday low of $93.275 and a high of $95.530 per ounce, indicating elevated volatility following the recent surge in prices.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that increased demand for safe haven assets was driven by statements from U.S. President Donald Trump about his intention to gradually raise import tariffs on European allies of the United States until Washington is given the opportunity to acquire Greenland.