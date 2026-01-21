EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Gold and silver set new records

    12:01, 21 January 2026

    Gold and silver prices reached new historic highs, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Gold and silver
    Collage credit: Ralina Jakisheva/ Bazaart

    Gold futures continued their rapid ascent. According to data from the COMEX exchange, the price of the continuous gold futures contract rose to $4,878 per troy ounce, gaining $113, or 2.37 percent, during the session.

    Silver futures showed mixed dynamics after approaching record highs. According to data from the COMEX exchange, silver was trading at 94.605 dollars per troy ounce, down $0.031, or 0.03 percent, from the previous close.

    During the session, prices fluctuated within a wide range, with an intraday low of $93.275 and a high of $95.530 per ounce, indicating elevated volatility following the recent surge in prices.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that increased demand for safe haven assets was driven by statements from U.S. President Donald Trump about his intention to gradually raise import tariffs on European allies of the United States until Washington is given the opportunity to acquire Greenland.

    Gold Silver Economy World News
    Ralina Jakisheva
    Ralina Jakisheva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All