Gold and silver prices rise amid U.S. trade threats

According to exchange data, as of 10:05 on January 19, COMEX gold futures advanced to 4,673.70 dollars per ounce, up 78.30 dollars, or 1.70 percent. During the session, prices traded between 4,622.20 and 4,698.00 dollars per ounce, compared with a previous close of 4,633.70 dollars.

Silver showed an even stronger performance. COMEX silver futures climbed to 93.040 dollars per ounce, gaining 4.503 dollars, or 5.09 percent.

The rise in precious metals prices is linked to increased demand for safe haven assets amid heightened geopolitical and trade uncertainty. In particular, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he intends to steadily raise tariffs on imports from European allies of the United States until Washington is given the opportunity to acquire Greenland, an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark.

These statements have intensified investor concerns about a potential escalation of trade disputes and their impact on the global economy, supporting gains in gold and silver prices.

Earlier, it was reported that the silver market continues to face heightened strain due to a shortage of physical metal and rising volatility.