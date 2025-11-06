‘Go Mongolia’ promotes tourism at World Travel Market 2025 in London

The Ministry of Culture, Sports, Tourism, and Youth, in partnership with the Embassy of Mongolia in the United Kingdom, the Mongolian Tourism Association, and ten domestic tour operators, is participating in the 45th international exhibition for the second consecutive year.

Photo credit: MONTSAME

The delegation aims to expand Mongolia’s market reach, attract new clientele, and strengthen its position as a distinctive and sustainable travel destination. Mongolia is presenting its tourism potential under the national brand “Go Mongolia”, which promotes its unique cultural heritage and natural landscapes to a global audience.

Held under the theme Redefining Travel in a Changing World, this 2025 edition of the World Travel Market (WTM) features a dynamic agenda, including policy briefings, strategic business programs, and forums for bilateral and multilateral cooperation. The exhibition also highlights cutting-edge products, forward-looking services, and technological innovations shaping the future of global tourism.

The steady rise in participation at the WTM reflects the growing global interest in tourism innovation and collaboration. The 2024 event saw a 7 percent increase from the previous year, drawing more than 43,700 industry professionals, representing 3,875 organizations spanning the hotel, tour operator, transport, and technology sectors from 184 countries.

Noteworthy, Kazakhstan showcased its tourism potential at WTM London 2025.