Researchers found that the last remnant of a vast North American ice sheet began expanding about 2,000 years ago before warmer summers reversed its growth by the 1960s.

The team studied the Barnes Ice Cap on Baffin Island in Canada’s Nunavut territory. It is the last surviving remnant of the Laurentide Ice Sheet, which once covered much of Canada and the northern United States.

Researchers used radiocarbon dating on ancient plants exposed by the retreating ice to reconstruct when the advancing ice had buried them.

The team argues that sustained regrowth of an existing ice sheet could mark the start of a glacial period, thousands of years before ice spreads across a continent. By the 1960s, however, the Barnes Ice Cap was losing more ice in summer than it gained from winter snowfall.

“It’s a very powerful example of how we have jolted the system,” lead author Nicolás Young, a geochemist at Columbia University’s Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory, said in the observatory’s release.

Models suggest the ice cap could disappear within the next few centuries. Its loss would remove a potential starting point for future ice-sheet growth in North America.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that WHO/Europe urged countries across Europe to include mental health support in climate policies and emergency planning as climate change takes a growing psychological toll, particularly on young people.