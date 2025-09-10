Apple unveils its thinnest iPhone ever alongside refreshed lineup

The company replaced the Plus version with a brand-new iPhone Air, which is now the thinnest and lightest iPhone in history, measuring just 5.6mm thick. The model comes with a ProMotion display, Ceramic Shield glass, and a titanium frame made of recycled materials and runs on the A19 Pro chip, with prices starting at $999.

The standard iPhone 17 starts at $799 and brings a boost in battery life, offering up to eight more hours of video playback than last year’s modelave. It features a 6.3-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 3,000 nits of brightness, and Always On Display support.

Photo credit: Apple

Photo credit: Apple

Photo credit: Apple

At the top of the lineup, the iPhone 17 Pro is priced from $1,099, which is $100 more than its predecessor, but with 256 GB of storage now included as standard. Powered by A19 Pro, it is expected to deliver the best battery performance of any iPhone to date.

In addition to the phones, Apple unveiled its AirPods Pro 3, now featuring improved noise cancellation that’s four times more effective than before. The earbuds gained a heart-rate sensor and water and sweat resistance, with the box now including five sizes of ear tips for users’ comfort.

Photo credit: Apple

Photo credit: Apple

The company also presented the Watch Series 11, which looks similar to the previous generation, but it is the thinnest in the lineup so far. It adds a built-in 5G modem, stronger glass, and new health sensors capable of tracking blood pressure and signs of sleep apnea.

The new Apple Watch Ultra 3 keeps its look but adds slimmer bezels, a brighter screen, and satellite connectivity in the US. Battery life has been extended to 42 hours, and the case now comes in natural and black titanium finishes.

Photo credit: Apple

All of the new devices are expected to be available starting September 19. Earlier, Apple CEO Tim Cook described the presentation as an “jaw-dropping #AppleEvent.”