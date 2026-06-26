China launches first AI data center powered by 100% green electricity

The new facility is the country's first AI data center built to a wind-powered liquid-cooling standard, combining renewable energy generation with advanced liquid-cooling technology to improve energy efficiency. Through a direct connection to renewable power sources, the data center is designed to operate on 100% green electricity.

The project forms part of China's broader effort to coordinate the development of computing resources and clean energy under the country's "Eastern Data, Western Computing" initiative, which aims to shift data-intensive computing workloads to western regions rich in renewable energy resources.

According to China Telecom Ningxia Branch, the facility achieves a Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) of 1.15, significantly reducing energy consumption compared with conventional data centers while maintaining high-performance computing capacity.

"The combination of high-efficiency liquid cooling and direct renewable power supply enables us to lower electricity consumption while delivering 100 percent green power to the facility," said Wang Fang, deputy general manager of the Computing Operations Company of China Telecom Ningxia Branch.

As China continues to advance the national integrated computing network strategy under the Eastern Data, Western Computing initiative, computing power has become a key productive force driving the development of the digital economy and artificial intelligence, as well as an important pillar for promoting coordinated regional development and advancing the country's green and low-carbon transition.

Photo credit: CGTN

Leveraging its abundant wind and solar energy resources in northwest China, Zhongwei has made the computing industry a cornerstone of its economic transformation, accelerating its transition from a once sparsely developed desert city into a thriving hub that brings together computing power, skilled talent and green energy resources.

Beyond supporting AI computing, the project is expected to stimulate growth across the technology supply chain, increasing demand for servers, AI chips and liquid-cooling equipment while providing computing capacity for industries undergoing digital and intelligent transformation.

Zhongwei has emerged as one of China's key computing hubs. The city is now home to 10 large-scale data center parks with approximately 3.31 million standard server racks operating around the clock. Six of China's top 10 computing service providers have established operations in the city.

Industry users told CMG the direct green electricity model offers both environmental and economic advantages for energy-intensive AI computing.

In addition, Zhongwei has established direct high-speed network connections with more than 20 major Chinese cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen, helping improve data transmission efficiency and strengthen industrial collaboration.

As demand for AI computing continues to grow, projects combining renewable energy with advanced computing infrastructure are expected to play an increasingly important role in supporting sustainable digital development.

Earlier, it was reported that Meta unveiled a new line of AI-powered smart glasses developed in partnership with EssilorLuxottica.