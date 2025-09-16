Global pop icons Backstreet Boys to arrive in Kazakhstan for the first time

The first concert will take place on September 19 at Almaty’s Central Stadium. On September 21, the band will give a landmark performance at Astana Arena, their first-ever show in the capital.

Photo credit: Backstreet Boys' official X account

The concert program brings together the band’s greatest hits spanning decades — from “Larger Than Life”, “As Long as You Love Me” and “I Want It That Way” to “Everybody”. In total, about 25 songs are performed each night, including rare numbers not played for years such as “Spanish Eyes” and “The Perfect Fan”, along with a brand-new track titled “Hey”. The show runs for approximately an hour and a half.

A hallmark of the tour is its unique stagecraft: giant 16K LED screens, dazzling laser and confetti effects, and soaring platforms that lift the performers high above the crowd. Each band member’s safety is prioritized — for instance, the platform height for Brian Littrell, who has a fear of heights, was specially limited.

Sound is powered by one of the world’s most advanced spatial audio systems with thousands of speakers and pinpoint signal distribution, ensuring flawless quality in every seat.

Photo credit: Backstreet Boys' official X account

The Backstreet Boys’ technical rider includes sophisticated lighting and sound equipment, hidden passageways, and rapid costume changes without pauses in the program. The group invested around $7–8 million in visuals and graphics, while nightly revenue from the Las Vegas residency was estimated at $4 million.

According to the Astana city administration, more than 12,000 tourists from 45 countries — including Germany, Poland, France, Türkiye, Finland, Lithuania, Estonia, Czechia, Serbia, Greece, Azerbaijan, Russia, Uzbekistan, and others — are expected to attend the Astana show.

Photo credit: Backstreet Boys' official X account

The evening is organized by Astana Concert, which has announced a Total White dress code to create an atmosphere of unity and style. On Kazakhstani social media, the trend #GetReadyWithMe is already gaining popularity, with fans sharing their preparations to meet their childhood idols. Some users are joking that they plan to wear wedding dresses to match the all-white dress code.

