Global passenger demand grows 4% in July: IATA

The data highlights total demand, measured in revenue passenger kilometers (RPK), was up 4.0% compared to July 2024. Total capacity, measured in available seat kilometers (ASK), was up 4.4% year-on-year. The July load factor was 85.5% (-0.4 ppt compared to July 2024); International demand rose 5.3% compared to July 2024. Capacity was up 5.8% year-on-year, and the load factor was 85.6% (-0.4 ppt compared to July 2024); Domestic demand increased 1.9% compared to July 2024. Capacity was up 2.4% year-on-year. The load factor was 85.2% (-0.4 ppt compared to July 2024).

International RPK growth reached 5.3% in July year-on-year, but load factors fell in all regions except Africa. Domestic RPK rose 1.9% over July 2024 and load factor fell by 0.4 ppt to 85.2% on the back of a 2.4% capacity expansion. Brazil was once again the strongest performer. Japan’s 81.4% load factor is a record high for July since at least the year 2000.

Middle Eastern carriers saw a 5.3% year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity rose by 5.6% year-on-year, and the load factor was 84.1% (-0.2 ppt compared to July 2024). Middle East growth rebounded after the disruptions caused by the military conflict in June.

It’s been a good northern summer season for airlines. Momentum has grown over the peak season with July demand reaching 4% growth. That trend appears across all regions and is particularly evident for international travel, which strengthened from 3.9% growth in June to 5.3% in July. Moreover, with flight volumes showing a 2% year-on-year increase for September after five months of decelerating growth, airlines are positioned to take advantage of this market momentum into the coming months, said Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General.

Earlier, it was reported Kazakhstan sees 7.2 million passengers in air travel in the first half of 2025.