Global oil prices decline, Brent settles at $73.34 per barrel

Brent crude futures for August delivery fell by 40 cents, or 0.54%, to US$73.34 per barrel by 0004 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude dropped 27 cents, or 0.38%, to US$70.07 per barrel.

Both benchmarks recorded sharp losses yesterday, Wednesday, with Brent crude falling by more than three dollars per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate crude declined by about three dollars at settlement, as supply concerns subsided.

Earlier, it was reported that U.S. President Donald Trump had ordered the Department of Justice to probe oil companies over high gasoline prices.