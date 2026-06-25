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    Global oil prices decline, Brent settles at $73.34 per barrel

    09:41, 25 June 2026

    Oil prices continued their decline today, Thursday, approaching pre-war levels amid easing concerns about global supplies, WAM reported 

    Global oil prices decline, Brent settles at $73.34 per barrel
    Photo credit: Anadolu Agency

    Brent crude futures for August delivery fell by 40 cents, or 0.54%, to US$73.34 per barrel by 0004 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude dropped 27 cents, or 0.38%, to US$70.07 per barrel.

    Both benchmarks recorded sharp losses yesterday, Wednesday, with Brent crude falling by more than three dollars per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate crude declined by about three dollars at settlement, as supply concerns subsided.

    Earlier, it was reported that U.S. President Donald Trump had ordered the Department of Justice to probe oil companies over high gasoline prices.

    Oil & Gas Oil and Gas Economy World News
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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