In an address to the nation's armed forces, Macron outlined France's military direction and strategic vision, and he noted that military spending "is and will continue to be a source of wealth for our gross domestic product, our economy, and our regions."

The French president also revealed plans to explore the creation of a new national service initiative.

(1 euro = 1.17 U.S. dollar)

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that he is prepared to introduce a nationwide ban on social media access for children under the age of 15 “in the coming months” if the European Union fails to advance regulatory efforts in this area.