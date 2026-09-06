Global media spotlight: Over 250 international reporters cover 6th World Nomad Games

The country’s culture, natural beauty, and the events surrounding the Games have generated growing international interest, Deputy Minister of Culture, Information, and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan Salkyn Sarnogoeva said.

According to Sarnogoeva, this interest is largely driven by the active work of journalists, bloggers, and media representatives from around the world.

“Foreign journalists are particularly interested in our culture and the beauty of our nature. This year, for the first time, an ethno-village was built at the Kyrchyn pasture, and everyone was delighted to see it,” she said.

Sarnogoeva noted that the ministry has established two press centers for journalists covering the World Nomad Games. One is located in Cholpon-Ata, where working conditions have been provided for more than 500 journalists. The center hosts daily press conferences and provides journalists with internet access and meals.

The second press center, located at the Kyrchyn pasture, consists of 10 yurts equipped with internet access and electricity, as well as facilities for providing hot meals.

“Journalists and media representatives are currently working at both locations. At present, 250 foreign journalists are working in Ysyk-Kol,” the deputy minister said.

She added that arrangements have also been made to welcome foreign journalists at the airport, provide accommodation, and transport them to competition venues. Transportation is available to all media representatives.

Sarnogoeva also noted that, alongside foreign journalists, bloggers and media ambassadors with large international audiences are actively covering the Games.

“Among the media representatives are bloggers with more than one million followers. They are providing extensive coverage of the World Nomad Games and making a significant contribution to showcasing Kyrgyzstan to the world,” she said.

According to Sarnogoeva, a large volume of new content is being produced during the Games, while events taking place at various venues are receiving broad coverage in both international and local media.

The 6th World Nomad Games are taking place in Kyrgyzstan from August 31 to September 6, 2026. The opening ceremony was held at Bishkek Arena in the capital on August 31, while the main competitions are taking place in the Issyk-Kul region from September 1 to 6. More than 3,000 athletes from 109 countries are participating in the Games.

In 2026, the Kabar News Agency is serving as an international information partner of the World Nomad Games, providing timely and multilingual coverage of the event.

Founded in 1937, the Kabar News Agency is Kyrgyzstan's first national news agency and one of the country's key sources of official information for the media. The agency publishes news in six languages: Kyrgyz, Russian, English, Arabic, Turkish, and Chinese.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that journalists from 31 countries were to cover Kazakhstan’s constitutional referendum.