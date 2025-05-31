Global leaders urged to fund UN Trust for Glacier Preservation

The fund, coordinated by the UN Secretary-General, is a cornerstone of the “World Glacier Day” initiative, also spearheaded by Tajikistan.

Emomali Rahmon emphasized that protecting glaciers is essential for achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals, particularly in the areas of water, food, and climate resilience.

As reported previously, from May 29 to 31, 2025, Dushanbe will host the International High-Level Conference on Glaciers’ Preservation.