Dushanbe to showcase glacier preservation solutions at international exhibition

This major event is organized as part of the International Year for Glaciers’ Preservation, which was declared on the initiative of the President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, and supported by more than 150 UN member states during the 77th session of the UN General Assembly on December 14, 2022.

Over 1,700 delegates, including international experts, politicians, scientists, and representatives of civil society, are expected to attend.

The conference aims to unite global efforts in developing effective strategies for glacier protection and sustainable water resource management.

In addition to the conference, the International Exhibition “Transforming Glacier Issues into Solutions” will take place concurrently.

According to the conference website, the exhibition will serve as a key platform for knowledge exchange, showcasing scientific achievements and technologies, and mobilizing public support.

The exhibition’s goals include raising awareness of glacier reduction and its ecological, social, and economic impacts, presenting modern research on glacier monitoring and preservation, highlighting their role in global climate and water systems, fostering partnerships between countries, scientists, organizations, and local communities, and attracting a broad audience through interactive exhibits, art, and educational programs.

It will also showcase cutting-edge solutions such as satellite monitoring, drones, digital platforms, and other technologies.

The exhibition will bring together a wide range of participants, including international and regional organizations, financial institutions, government ministries and agencies, local authorities, NGOs, private companies, academic and research institutes, and other stakeholders.

