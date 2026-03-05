Global icons BTS reveal full track list for ‘Arirang’

The album features a diverse collection of tracks -- "SWIM," "Body to Body," "Hooligan," "Aliens," "FYA," "2.0," "No. 29," "Merry Go Round," "NORMAL," "Like Animals," "they don't know 'bout us," "One More Night," "Please" and "Into the Sun."

The title track, "SWIM," is described as an upbeat alternative pop song about navigating life's challenges, with lyrics co-written by BTS frontman RM. "Body to Body" celebrates the shared energy of performing for their dedicated fans, while "Hooligan" offers a look back at BTS's journey and "2.0" provides a candid reflection of the seven members' lives at this moment.

Photo credit: Yonhap

The group's label, BigHit Music, said the group held songwriting sessions last summer in Los Angeles for the album, in collaboration with star producers like Diplo, Ryan Tedder and El Guincho.

"Arirang" marks the group's fifth studio album and first since the 2022 anthology album "Proof."

BigHit said the album captures BTS' identity as a group that began in Korea, along with "the longing and deep love that lie within their hearts." The label described the word "Arirang" as a symbolic expression of the emotions the group seeks to portray.

To commemorate their comeback, BTS will hold a special live event, "BTS The Comeback Live: Arirang," at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul on March 21. The show, which is expected to attract a massive crowd, will be streamed globally on Netflix.

Earlier, it was reported that Rose of BLACKPINK had made history as the first K-pop artist to win a Brit Award.