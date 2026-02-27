Global heartbeat is getting closer: Enrique Iglesias may perform in Kazakhstan
16:44, 27 February 2026
Enrique Iglesias, a Spanish singer and songwriter, may perform in Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Ticketon, a local ticketing service, released a teaser video with the message A global heartbeat is getting closer. Kazakhstan.
However, the exact date and venue have not yet been announced. Organizers stated that full details will be shared once they receive official confirmation from the artist himself.
Noteworthy, Backstreet Boys, the legendary American pop group, performed their first concert at Almaty’s Central Stadium on September 19.