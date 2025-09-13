Global experts convene in Ulaanbaatar for 'Bone and Muscle Health 2025'

Osteoporosis and bone fractures have been increasing in Mongolia, while health education, research, diagnosis, and treatment opportunities remain relatively limited. The conference was thus convened to introduce international best practices, innovative methods, and new treatment approaches.

The event brought together representatives of major international organizations such as the World Health Organization, the Asia Pacific Consortium on Osteoporosis (APCO), and the European Society for Clinical and Economic Aspects of Osteoporosis, Osteoarthritis, and Musculoskeletal Diseases, as well as distinguished Mongolian scholars and researchers. They discussed pressing issues related to osteoporosis, fractures, musculoskeletal diseases, nutrition, and the role of physical activity.

Topics presented included ‘Milk and Dairy Products and Bone Health,’ ‘Diabetes and Its Correlation with Bone Fractures,’ ‘Active Movement and Sarcopenia,’ ‘Addressing the Treatment Gap in Osteoporosis,’ ‘Traditional Dairy Consumption and Its Relation to Osteoporosis,’ ‘FRAX-Based Assessment of Fracture Risk in Mongolians Aged 40 and Over,’ ‘Knowledge of Osteoporosis Among Diabetic Patients,’and‘Effects of Innovative Preparations on Bone Healing.’

The discussions are expected to help reduce risks of falls and fractures that affect thousands of citizens annually, strengthen preventive measures, and expand Mongolia’s participation in global research and treatment efforts.

Organized for the first time in Mongolia, the ‘Bone and Muscle Health 2025’ international scientific conference was sponsored by ‘Suu’ JSC, which has brought the issue of Mongolian musculoskeletal health to the attention of the international scientific community.

It is worth reminding Almaty doctors perform high-risk knee surgery on patient with artificial heart.