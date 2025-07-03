Global employers shift focus from degrees to skills

“This is not about replacing degrees - it’s about balancing them with real, demonstrable skills that keep people employable and businesses competitive,” said Michelle Froah, ETS Global Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer.

The shift reflects growing concern among HR professionals - 79% predict challenges in finding qualified candidates in the coming years. Workers are adapting accordingly: 81% believe that by 2035, proof of acquired skills will carry the same weight as a university diploma.

The trend is further driven by the rising cost of higher education and the disruptive impact of AI on job requirements. Tech leaders have also joined the call for reform. “I’m not sure that college is preparing people for the jobs that they need to have today,” Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on a recent podcast. “All the student debt issues are… really big.”

A 2023 U.S. Chamber of Commerce survey found that 95% of executives view nontraditional candidates as performing as well as, or better than, those with degrees.

With leading companies such as Microsoft, LinkedIn, and Palantir endorsing skills-based hiring, the global labor market is set for a substantial transformation in recruitment practices.

Earlier, it was reported that Japan’s unemployment rate remained unchanged at 2.5 percent in April, as many sectors continue to experience labor shortages.