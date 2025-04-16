Global economic situation urges preparedness for any scenarios of its development, Kazakh President

Those present debated the action plan amid the changes of the situation in the global markets following tariff-related conflicts.

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzash Bektenov, Chairman of the National Bank Timur Suleimenov and others attended the meeting.

The Head of State noted the current global economic situation is unstable and urges preparedness for any scenarios of its development.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev defined the main directions for the work ahead.

The President said the goal of the Government is to prevent a decrease in people’s welfare, economic growth rates and volume of tarted investments.

