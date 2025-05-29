Global conflicts and wars cause $19 trillion in economic losses, warns President Tokayev

The Kazakh leader said: “As conflicts and wars continue to engulf continents and communities, last year’s data indicates that 52 states were in a state of armed conflict, causing 19 trillion dollars in economic losses, which is nearly 13.5% of the global GDP”.

The alarming reality is hidden behind these numbers, as today’s global conflicts are more protracted and sophisticated. Involving a large number of players, including non-state formations, such conflicts are usually deep-rooted, said the President, adding that these factors make it much more difficult to achieve lasing peace.

President Tokayev said that there is great concern as such a global situation fully contradicts the new trends, including ever-advancing artificial intelligence, which creates a brand new and yet unknown reality, bringing new understandings and values.

In this context, military conflicts and wars caused by historical arguments or political hostility seem outdated or even odd, said the Kazakh leader.

Tokayev called on nations, especially young generations, to actively pursue progress and create an enlightened society, while opposing any wars.

The Kazakh leader also highlighted the importance of paying urgent attention to the growing tensions between nuclear nations.

Earlier it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is addressing the participants at the plenary session of 2025 Astana International Forum ongoing at the Congress Centre.