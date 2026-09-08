Global cancer cases could surge 67% by 2050

According to Global Cancer Statistics, nearly 21 million people were diagnosed with cancer worldwide in 2024, while 9.8 million died from the disease. Around one in five people are expected to develop cancer during their lifetime, while approximately one in nine men and one in 13 women are projected to die from it.

The analysis was conducted by researchers from the American Cancer Society (ACS) and the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), the World Health Organization's cancer agency. It covers 34 cancer types across 186 countries.

"Cancer is one of the greatest public health challenges of the 21st century and a major barrier to increasing life expectancy worldwide," said Dr. Hyuna Sung of the ACS.

She noted that nearly half of cancer deaths could potentially be avoided by addressing modifiable risk factors, while early detection and timely treatment could prevent many more.

Lung cancer remained the world's most commonly diagnosed and deadliest cancer in 2024, with nearly 2.6 million cases and 1.9 million deaths. Breast cancer ranked second in incidence with 2.4 million cases and 694,000 deaths, followed by colorectal cancer with more than 2 million cases and 918,000 deaths.

The study also revealed major geographic disparities. Women in Western Africa are twice as likely to die from breast cancer as women in Australia and New Zealand, despite having around half the incidence rate.

"Every country needs a unique plan to mitigate the growing burden of cancer," ACS researcher Dr. Ahmedin Jemal said, stressing that prevention should be a priority, including reducing tobacco and alcohol use, preventing cancer-linked infections and promoting healthier lifestyles.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that scientists in India had developed a new “smart” cancer drug designed to activate primarily inside cancer cells, potentially offering a more targeted alternative to traditional chemotherapy.