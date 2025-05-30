Giorgia Meloni outlines priority areas of Italy-Central Asia partnership

You look towards global connectivity from Asia to Europe, from the Mediterranean region to the Asia–Pacific region. If we truly want to shape the future, as the Forum’s theme states, we should show courage, go beyond geographical borders and choose a new path, said Giorgia Meloni.

Italy’s Prime Minister also named the areas of Italy’s partnership with the Central Asian region.

First, it’s energy, which is a traditional segment of our cooperation…I would also add critical raw materials, where we seek to achieve common benefits and mutual opportunities, concluded Giorgia Meloni.

Earlier it was reported that Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni hailed her visit to Kazakhstan as 'historic'.