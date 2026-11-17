Houngbo secured re-election during the 358th Session of the ILO Governing Body in Geneva. He received 51 votes in favour, while five members abstained in a secret ballot. The Governing Body comprises representatives of governments, employers and workers.

Under ILO election rules, candidates must secure more than half of the votes of the 56 Governing Body members entitled to vote, according to an official statement.

His second term will begin on 1 October 2027 and continue until 30 September 2032.

Houngbo, who assumed office in October 2022, is the 11th Director-General of the ILO and the first African to lead the United Nations agency.

Outlining his priorities for the second term, Houngbo pledged to further strengthen the ILO's standard-setting and supervisory functions, reinforce its field presence and address the growing impact of artificial intelligence on employment and working conditions.

He also plans to continue organizational reforms aimed at improving operational efficiency and ensuring the ILO's long-term financial sustainability.

Established in 1919, the ILO became the first specialized agency of the United Nations in 1946. It brings together governments, employers and workers from its 187 member states to promote social justice and decent work for all.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Nov. 16 that he would welcome Jensen Huang’s return as CEO of Nvidia.