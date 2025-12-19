Giant tumor removed from 41yo woman in Almaty

Doctors explained that the patient’s condition worsened because she had long refused surgical treatment despite repeated recommendations from her local clinic. She admitted she was afraid of surgery and hoped to preserve the possibility of pregnancy. However, as pain intensified she finally sought medical help and was hospitalized for planned surgery.

A full examination revealed a giant uterine fibroid equivalent to a 22‑week pregnancy, severely affecting her quality of life and posing a health risk.

The patient was thoroughly informed about risks and treatment importance. Doctors held multiple consultations to ease her anxiety and strengthen her confidence in a positive outcome.

The operation was completed without complications.

The patient was discharged on the seventh day after surgery.

Doctors stressed that without timely intervention, the condition could have led to severe anemia, tissue necrosis, and a higher risk of malignant transformation.

Her story is a reminder of the importance of not delaying treatment, seeking medical help in time, and responsibly undergoing preventive screenings.

It is worth noting that since September 2025, due to changes in the Compulsory Social Health Insurance Law (OSMS), oncological screenings have become free for all citizens, regardless of insurance status.