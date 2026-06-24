Ghana holds England to goalless draw at World Cup 2026

In the first half, Ghana held firm against relentless England attacks, with their only real opportunity coming from a looping header by Declan Rice that went over the crossbar.

After the break, Elliot Anderson’s close-range header was blocked, followed by Anthony Gordon's shot into goalkeeper Benjamin Asare’s midsection. Harry Kane then attempted a low shot, but Asare saved once more.

Ghana was appearing threatening in their advances, nearly scoring with ten minutes remaining. Abdul Fatawu bypassed Jordan Pickford, and although Ezri Konsa initially blocked his first shot, his second attempt was stopped at the line by teammate Antoine Semenyo.

England reserved their best opportunities for the 87th minute with a smooth attacking sequence concluded with Reece James crossing to Nico O’Reilly, whose back-post header struck the crossbar. The loose ball fell to Kane, but he skyed his shot over the goal.

Both teams will head into their final match on June 27 with four points each following the draw at Boston Stadium.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Portugal had secured a dominant 5-0 win over Uzbekistan in the second round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup group stage.