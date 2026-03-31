Germany sees potential return of Syrians over the next three years

Speaking in Berlin after meeting Sharaa, Merz noted that more than a year after the end of Syria’s civil war, the situation in the country has changed significantly, prompting a reassessment of protection needs for Syrian nationals in Germany. Nearly one million Syrians had sought refuge in Germany during the conflict.

Merz said the government would initially focus on individuals without valid residence permits, including those convicted of crimes, while indicating that broader returns could follow over time. He added that many Syrians have contributed to German society but may choose to take part in rebuilding efforts in their home country.

At the same time, both leaders acknowledged that not all Syrians would leave. Merz said Germany would benefit from allowing professionals such as doctors and care workers to remain if they choose to do so.

Sharaa expressed appreciation for Germany’s role in hosting refugees and outlined plans for a “circular” migration approach, allowing Syrians to support reconstruction while maintaining stability for those who remain abroad.

Opposition figures raised concerns about conditions in Syria. Franziska Brantner of the Green Party said infrastructure challenges and security issues could limit the feasibility of returns, noting that many Syrians are now integrated into German society.

The visit also drew protests, including calls from Kurdish groups for assurances on minority protections. Critics have raised allegations related to human rights concerns.

Migration remains a central issue in German and broader European politics. Many Syrians arrived during the 2015 refugee influx, when then-Chancellor Angela Merkel allowed entry to those fleeing the conflict, a decision that shaped political debate in the years that followed.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Poland would extend temporary controls on its borders with Germany and Lithuania for an additional six months, through October 1.