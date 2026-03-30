Poland extends border controls with Germany, Lithuania until October

The controls, first introduced last July and repeatedly extended since then, were due to expire on April 4. The ministry on Saturday said the extension was necessary due to “the need to counteract illegal migration and ensure internal security.”

The checks apply to selected crossings on Poland’s western border with Germany and its northeastern border with Lithuania, where border officers can stop vehicles and ask travelers for identity documents.

Under previous government announcements, controls are carried out at 52 points along the German border and 13 points on the Lithuanian frontier, including major road crossings at Swiecko, Olszyna, and Kolbaskowo in the west and Budzisko and Ogrodniki in the northeast.

The government says the measures are aimed primarily at preventing migrants who entered the EU through Belarus and Lithuania from travelling onwards through Poland to Germany and other western European states.

Deputy Interior Minister Czeslaw Mroczek said when the controls were first introduced that the aim was to maintain “control over the east-to-west migration traffic” across Poland. Prime Minister Donald Tusk has also repeatedly argued that Germany’s own border policy has led to migrants being sent back into Poland, increasing pressure on the frontier.

The extension also reflects a broader European trend away from the Schengen area’s normal passport-free regime. Germany has maintained controls on its border with Poland since 2023 and last month announced that they too would remain in force for a further six months.

Under the Schengen Code, EU states may temporarily restore internal border checks if they believe there is a serious threat to public order or internal security. The measures can be renewed every 6 months.

Although the checks are selective, haulage firms and business groups have warned that they can lead to delays for road and rail traffic, especially for freight vehicles at peak times. Carriers have reported waits of more than an hour for trucks at some crossings.

Qazinform News Agency previously reported that Kazakhstan and Poland aim to expand bilateral cooperation.