Germany records highest number of suicide deaths in 2025

According to Germany’s Federal Statistical Office, the total was the highest in the published series covering 2012-2025. It also exceeded the average for the past ten years by 15.6%.

Annual suicide deaths have increased each year since 2019, when Germany recorded 9,041 deaths. The figure reached 10,119 in 2022, 10,304 in 2023 and 10,372 in 2024.

Men accounted for 7,846 deaths in 2025, or 69.2% of the total. Women accounted for 3,488 deaths, or 30.8%.

The overall distribution between men and women remained relatively stable. However, suicide deaths among women have risen faster since 2023. The increase reached 17.9% among women, compared with 5.8% among men.

Suicides accounted for 1.1% of all deaths in Germany, similar to previous years.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Japan plans to fund local child suicide prevention efforts from April 2027.