Germany proposes NATO “Arctic Sentry” to strengthen Northern security

The initiative, informally dubbed Arctic Sentry, would draw on the model of last year’s Baltic Sentry mission, which deployed NATO assets to safeguard critical infrastructure in the Baltic Sea. Arctic Sentry is meant to reassure Washington of allied commitment to collective defense while underlining respect for sovereignty and international law.

German Vice Chancellor and Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil said that ‘it is solely a matter for Denmark and Greenland to decide on the future of Greenland’ and that ‘ territorial sovereignty and integrity must be respected’, adding that these principles apply to everyone, including the United States.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, heading to Washington this week, said dialogue is key to managing differing views among NATO allies.

The United Kingdom is also in talks with its allies about the potential deployment of troops to Greenland under a NATO framework, stressing routine cooperation to deter external threats in the high north. NATO itself highlighted ongoing exercises in Arctic conditions to strengthen alliance readiness.

The proposal comes amid renewed focus on Greenland after U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated interest in the territory for security reasons, prompting European leaders to emphasize that any future status must be decided by Greenland and Denmark.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that France was coordinating with European partners on possible responses to rising U.S. rhetoric over Greenland, as Denmark described the situation as unprecedented and called for urgent talks with Washington.