European allies weigh response to potential U.S. action over Greenland

France’s foreign minister, Jean-Noël Barrot, said Paris would discuss the issue with counterparts from Germany and Poland, stressing that any steps should be taken jointly with European partners. The comments come amid mounting tensions following statements from U.S. officials suggesting that acquiring Greenland, including by military means, remains under consideration.

Denmark warned that any seizure of Greenland, an autonomous territory within the Danish kingdom, would have serious implications for the post-World War II security order and for NATO, noting that the United States and Denmark are allies within the bloc.

U.S. President Donald Trump stated on social media that Washington would remain committed to NATO, while criticizing its allies for their defense spending levels. He has repeatedly argued that Greenland is strategically vital to U.S. national security.

Barrot said that during a phone call, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio ruled out the possibility of an invasion, describing such an approach as not being pursued by Washington.

The debate intensified after recent U.S. military actions in Venezuela heightened concerns in Europe about Washington’s use of force. In response, Denmark’s parliament convened an extraordinary session to assess the situation. Danish and Greenlandic officials are now seeking direct talks with U.S. counterparts to clarify positions and reduce tensions.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen stated that claims of extensive Chinese and Russian activity near Greenland were inaccurate, adding that Denmark has invested approximately 100 billion kroner in Arctic security. Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said those investments demonstrate Denmark’s ability to safeguard the territory.

Trump has long expressed interest in Greenland, arguing that Denmark lacks the capacity to defend it. Danish officials have rejected that assertion, saying the current picture presented by Washington does not reflect conditions on the ground.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported on the U.S. intervention in Venezuela that resulted in the capture of President Nicolás Maduro, as well as on Washington’s statements indicating that military options to acquire Greenland have not been ruled out.