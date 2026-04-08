Germany facilitates travel for Kyrgyz citizens

He highlighted since 2022, the two countries have signed four major agreements and 24 memorandums of cooperation.

As stated there, Germany is easing visa issuance for Kyrgyz citizens, supported by active political dialogue and agreements.

To note, Intertek Germany, a global certification leader, plans to enter the Kyrgyz market. If the Kyrgyz government allocates 1 million US dollars, farmers could receive certification services free of charge.

He stressed international certification is seen as vital for expanding exports.

The ambassador also emphasized last year, 100 Kyrgyz companies joined the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s business forum in Berlin. Another forum is scheduled for April 2026, with 35 Kyrgyz firms expected to participate.

Noteworthy, an international tourist train from German operator Lernidee Erlebnisreisen arrived at the Bishkek-2 railway station on Monday. According to Kyrgyz Temir Zholu (Kyrgyz Railways), the train is traveling along the Great Silk Road through five Central Asian countries.