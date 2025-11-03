Germany commits EUR43.1 million to support Mongolia’s strategic reform agenda

According to Mongolia’s Ministry of Economic and Development, priority areas of cooperation between Mongolia and Germany include biodiversity, nature protection, education, employment, climate, and energy.

State Secretary Batkhuu Idesh co-chaired the negotiations on behalf of Mongolia. The German delegation was represented by Helmut Rudolf Kulitz, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Germany to Mongolia, and Yiannis Neophytou, Head of Division for East and Central Asia at the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

A key outcome of the negotiations was the mutual commitment to elevate development cooperation, in line with the recent upgrade of Mongolia-Germany relations to a strategic partnership.

The Mongolian delegation included representatives from the Ministry of Economy and Development, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Justice and Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Education, and 17 officials from the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change.

The German delegation comprised 14 representatives from the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), the KfW Development Bank, and the Federal Institute for Geosciences and Natural Resources (BGR).

Germany reaffirmed its support for Mongolia’s economic diversification policy and reiterated its commitment to advancing the country’s long and medium-term developmental strategies. Both parties agreed to expand the application of Germany’s new financing instruments and investment mechanisms in Mongolia, while also enhancing bilateral cooperation in business and the private sector.

As reported earlier, the international credit rating agency S&P Global Ratings upgraded Mongolia’s long-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings to ‘BB-’ from ‘B+’ on October 30, 2025.