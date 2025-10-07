German town mayor seriously injured in knife attack

Iris Stalzer, who was elected as Herdecke's mayor late last month, was found with serious injuries, local media reported, citing security sources.

The Social Democrat politician was attacked by an unknown suspect or suspects near her home, according to public broadcaster NDR. Seriously injured, she managed to drag herself back into her house.

Police said they were searching for the suspect or suspects who remained at large. Whether there was a political motive behind the attack was not immediately clear.

Earlier, it was reported four were injured in a stabbing incident at a synagogue in Manchester.