Stabbing at a synagogue in Manchester: Four injured, attacker killed

"A man was shot and is believed to be the perpetrator," the force said.

According to British media reports, four people were injured.

The man allegedly attempted to enter the building brandishing a knife and then drove his car into passersby outside the Heaton Park Jewish Congregation synagogue on Middleton Road in Crumpsall.

Emergency services said they were alerted by a member of the public who reported seeing a car plow into passersby and a security guard injured with a knife.

"Manchester Police officers fired shots," and "a man was shot and is believed to be the perpetrator," the police statement said.

The Mayor of Manchester urged residents to stay away from the scene of the stabbing.

Earlier it was reported that one was killed and two people were injured in shooting at Starbucks in Canada's Quebec.