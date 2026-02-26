German state of Bavaria to build world’s first nuclear fusion power plant

The Bavarian Prime Minister Mark Soeder said: "Bavaria intends to build two power plants, and with this we are taking the first step towards making Germany a hub for nuclear fusion."

The plant will reportedly be built by the startup Proxima Fusion and the energy company RWE in collaboration with the Max Planck Institute for Plasma Physics (IPP). Under the scientific direction of the IPP, an initial demonstration plant will be built in Garching, just outside Munich. The Bavarian government is also evaluating the former nuclear site of Gundremmingen as a potential site for a first commercial power plant.

Fusion energy has the potential to radically transform energy supply. Thanks to its history, Gundremmingen has a nuclear infrastructure. This offers significant time and cost advantages and can help us lead the way in international competition, said RWE CEO, Markus Krebber.

