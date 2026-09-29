EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World

    German President: Kazakhstan is our most important trading partner in Central Asia

    22:38, 29 September 2026

    Speaking at the Kazakhstan-Germany Business Forum in Berlin, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier noted the significant potential for economic cooperation and emphasized the importance of further developing the strategic partnership, Qazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Frank-Walter Steinmeier
    Photo credit: Akorda

    “Kazakhstan is our most important trading partner in Central Asia, and we continue to develop our cooperation. This is also evidenced by the bilateral agreements that will be signed following this meeting. As Federal President, I am committed to developing ties with emerging regional powers, including Kazakhstan. Germany brings capital, technology, and industrial expertise. Kazakhstan possesses vast reserves of natural resources, enormous growth potential, and, of course, a strategic location between Europe and Asia,” said Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

    Earlier, it was reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had outlined promising areas for Kazakhstan-Germany cooperation.

    Kazakhstan and Germany Kazakhstan and Europe Central Asia Foreign policy Germany Akorda Presidential Residence
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All