German President: Kazakhstan is our most important trading partner in Central Asia

“Kazakhstan is our most important trading partner in Central Asia, and we continue to develop our cooperation. This is also evidenced by the bilateral agreements that will be signed following this meeting. As Federal President, I am committed to developing ties with emerging regional powers, including Kazakhstan. Germany brings capital, technology, and industrial expertise. Kazakhstan possesses vast reserves of natural resources, enormous growth potential, and, of course, a strategic location between Europe and Asia,” said Frank-Walter Steinmeier.