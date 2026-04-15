German military museum restricts access for citizens of 26 countries, including Kazakhstan

The restrictions apply to the Wehrtechnische Studiensammlung in Koblenz, which operates under Germany’s Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support. According to the institution, the decision is based on “military security requirements.”

The museum said that “nationals of states listed under §13 paragraph 1 number 17 of the Security Review Act are currently denied access to the collection,” emphasizing that the measure is not discretionary but mandated by law. The restriction is described as temporary and linked to existing security standards.

Under the regulation, entry is limited to nationals of more than 20 countries. These include Afghanistan, Algeria, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, China, Georgia, Iraq, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, North Korea, Cuba, Laos, Lebanon, Libya, Moldova, Pakistan, Russia, Sudan, Syria, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam.

The Wehrtechnische Studiensammlung is a specialized collection showcasing military equipment and technology, and its affiliation with Germany’s defense sector explains the heightened security measures.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that a traditional Kazakh musical instrument, the zhetygen, was added to the collection of the Musical Instruments Museum of Belgium.